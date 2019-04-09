Deutsche Bank AG Has $28.45 Million Position in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,794 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.47% of Ingredion worth $28,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,050,000 after buying an additional 334,715 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ingredion by 10,975.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,966,000 after acquiring an additional 38,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,085,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,659,000 after acquiring an additional 437,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,714,000 after acquiring an additional 540,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $87.02 and a 1 year high of $131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Vertical Group cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

