Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 556,515 Dell Inc. (DELL)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 556,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,192,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Dell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc bought a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.47. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dell in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

