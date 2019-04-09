Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 175,958 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,958 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $28,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. Essent Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $934,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,605.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 41,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,776,423.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,322 shares of company stock worth $5,959,631. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

