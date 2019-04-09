DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

XRAY stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 17.41%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

