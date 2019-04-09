Dent Price Down 13.5% This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, LATOKEN, Fatbtc and Liquid. Dent has a market capitalization of $44.78 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00353508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.01517352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00236815 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,156,475,076 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Coinrail, OKEx, IDEX, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, WazirX, BitForex, Bitbns and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.