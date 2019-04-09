Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,514. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.51 and a beta of 2.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.90. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $125.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $152,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $406,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,948 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

