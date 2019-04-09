Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $497,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,547.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $48.44. 37,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,827. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.26. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

