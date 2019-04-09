DeltaCredits 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (DCRE)

DeltaCredits (CURRENCY:DCRE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, DeltaCredits has traded flat against the US dollar. DeltaCredits has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DeltaCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001713 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaCredits alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00028746 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00043345 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007111 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001229 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001984 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004843 BTC.

About DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits (DCRE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. DeltaCredits’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

Buying and Selling DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.