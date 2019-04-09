Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.37. 509,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 239,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, ValuEngine cut DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.

Get DelMar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/delmar-pharmaceuticals-dmpi-stock-price-down-7-5.html.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.