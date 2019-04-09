DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.37. 509,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 239,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Separately, ValuEngine cut DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.
DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.
