DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (DGRLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.232 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of DGRLY stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $18.58.

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel.

