Debitcoin (DBTC) Hits Market Cap of $45,362.00

Debitcoin (CURRENCY:DBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Debitcoin has a total market cap of $45,362.00 and $0.00 worth of Debitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Debitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Over the last week, Debitcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.01671230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002492 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About Debitcoin

Debitcoin (DBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2016. Debitcoin’s total supply is 25,999,629 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,629 coins. The Reddit community for Debitcoin is /r/debitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Debitcoin’s official Twitter account is @debitcoinxyz . Debitcoin’s official website is debitcoin.xyz

Debitcoin Coin Trading

Debitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

