Dassault Systemes (DASTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

DASTY stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.14. 4,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,915. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systemes has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dassault Systemes will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes in the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dassault Systemes by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dassault Systemes by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dassault Systemes (DASTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.