Daseke Inc’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HCACU)

Daseke’s (NASDAQ:HCACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 10th. Daseke had issued 26,100,000 shares in its public offering on March 1st. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ HCACU opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Daseke has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc, formerly Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is a trucking company. The Company is a consolidator of the open deck freight market in North America. The Company is an owner of open deck equipment. The Company is a provider of open deck transportation and logistics solutions in North America.

