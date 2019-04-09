Daseke (HCACU) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.15

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:HCACU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 9557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:HCACU)

Daseke, Inc, formerly Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is a trucking company. The Company is a consolidator of the open deck freight market in North America. The Company is an owner of open deck equipment. The Company is a provider of open deck transportation and logistics solutions in North America.

