Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Increases Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 364.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11,450.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $550,507,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,859,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,641,000 after buying an additional 2,677,895 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 105.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,332,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,093 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,915,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,145 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $152.98. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.15.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total value of $624,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,291.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,514,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/dalton-greiner-hartman-maher-co-increases-stake-in-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.