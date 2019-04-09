Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $9.64 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 173.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87,815 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AGCO by 2,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,742,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,232 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays downgraded AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised AGCO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global upgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $7,159,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,498,631. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. AGCO had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/dalton-greiner-hartman-maher-co-has-9-64-million-stake-in-agco-co-agco.html.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.