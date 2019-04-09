Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires 13,960 Shares of SP Plus Corp (SP)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.76% of SP Plus worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SP Plus by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP John Ricchiuto sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $177,261.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Toy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. SP Plus Corp has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $762.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $377.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services to commercial, hospitality, institutional, municipal and governmental, and aviation clients in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

