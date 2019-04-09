Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 625 ($8.17). Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DMGT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 605 ($7.91) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 877 ($11.46) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 662 ($8.65).

Shares of LON:DMGT opened at GBX 673.60 ($8.80) on Tuesday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a twelve month low of GBX 555 ($7.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 781 ($10.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 3.50.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

