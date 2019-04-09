D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 54,941 Shares of Matson Inc (MATX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 54,941 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Matson worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 173,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,204,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,654,000 after buying an additional 63,276 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 96,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.49. Matson Inc has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MATX. Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on Matson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Chun sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $153,006.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,398 shares of company stock valued at $223,086 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

