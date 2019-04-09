D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.34% of Haynes International worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Haynes International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,869,000 after buying an additional 94,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Haynes International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,276,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,323,000 after buying an additional 36,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Haynes International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,323,000 after buying an additional 36,334 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAYN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.63 million. Haynes International had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,257.14%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

