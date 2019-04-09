D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.35% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 89.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 72,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 181,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,242,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 343,632 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Donald S. Moss bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,772.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.79 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 124.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.18%. On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTT shares. Citigroup raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Catchmark Timber Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/d-e-shaw-co-inc-grows-position-in-catchmark-timber-trust-inc-ctt.html.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.