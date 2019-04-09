D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.35% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 89.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 72,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 181,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,242,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 343,632 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Donald S. Moss bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,772.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.79 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 124.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.18%. On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.18%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CTT shares. Citigroup raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Catchmark Timber Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.
Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
