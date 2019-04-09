D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tilly’s Inc (TLYS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 246,905 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 712,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 511,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 110,866 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 75,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon Kubo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry purchased 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $52,131.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,164.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

TLYS stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Tilly’s Inc has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $332.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

