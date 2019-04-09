CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Lessened by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 68,003 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 764.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 71.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $233,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $313,376.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

