MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CUSHING RENAISS/COM were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Get CUSHING RENAISS/COM alerts:

SZC stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.1367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CUSHING RENAISS/COM (SZC) Stake Lowered by MML Investors Services LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/cushing-renaiss-com-szc-stake-lowered-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.