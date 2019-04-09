Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cummins by 12,091.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,593,000 after acquiring an additional 279,849 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,674,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,055,000 after acquiring an additional 439,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,472,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,394,000 after acquiring an additional 253,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,816 shares of company stock worth $1,039,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Cummins stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $172.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

