Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to post sales of $349.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $374.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $321.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.18 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $104.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $101.47. 3,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $377,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,964,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,968,000 after buying an additional 171,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,964,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,968,000 after purchasing an additional 171,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 340,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,280,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,554,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9,679.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,249,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,226,329 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

