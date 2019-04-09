CSX (CSX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.01%. CSX’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. CSX has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

CSX declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. SNS Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $125,489,973.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $6,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

