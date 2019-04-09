CSX Co. (CSX) Holdings Boosted by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 0.7% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 342,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in CSX by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 111,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 359,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 231,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,787. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered CSX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. SNS Securities cut CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $125,489,973.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

