CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for CSI Compressco in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CSI Compressco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCLP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.