CryptoInsight Hits Market Cap of $10,486.00 (TKR)

CryptoInsight (CURRENCY:TKR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. CryptoInsight has a total market cap of $10,486.00 and $0.00 worth of CryptoInsight was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoInsight has traded flat against the US dollar. One CryptoInsight token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoInsight alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00354346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.01510973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00234988 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00001023 BTC.

About CryptoInsight

CryptoInsight’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. CryptoInsight’s total supply is 12,529,747 tokens. The official message board for CryptoInsight is chat.cryptoinsight.io . The Reddit community for CryptoInsight is /r/trackrim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoInsight’s official website is cryptoinsight.io . CryptoInsight’s official Twitter account is @cryptoinsightio

CryptoInsight Token Trading

CryptoInsight can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoInsight directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoInsight should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoInsight using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoInsight and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.