CROAT (CROAT) Price Down 20.2% This Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a total market cap of $283,886.00 and $77.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 62,438,411 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

