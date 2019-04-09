Critical Survey: Hooper Holmes (HPHW) versus Davita (DVA)

Hooper Holmes (OTCMKTS:HPHW) and Davita (NYSE:DVA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Hooper Holmes alerts:

This table compares Hooper Holmes and Davita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hooper Holmes N/A N/A N/A Davita 1.40% 14.17% 3.17%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hooper Holmes and Davita, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hooper Holmes 0 0 0 0 N/A Davita 0 5 4 0 2.44

Davita has a consensus price target of $64.57, indicating a potential upside of 16.90%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hooper Holmes and Davita’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hooper Holmes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Davita $11.40 billion 0.81 $159.39 million $3.57 15.47

Davita has higher revenue and earnings than Hooper Holmes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Davita shares are held by institutional investors. 52.4% of Hooper Holmes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Davita shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Davita beats Hooper Holmes on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hooper Holmes Company Profile

Hooper Holmes, Inc. provides health and wellness services in the United States. The company offers on-site screenings and flu shots, laboratory testing, risk assessment, and sample collection services to individuals as part of health and wellness programs offered through organizations sponsoring such programs, including corporate and government employers, health plans, hospital systems, health care management companies, wellness companies, brokers and consultants, disease management organizations, reward administrators, third party administrators, clinical research organizations, and academic institutions. Its screening services include scheduling of individual and group screenings, and organizing health and wellness events; screening event management; provision and fulfillment of supplies at screening events; ScreeningPro tablet technology that streamlines the screening experience for participants eliminating the need to fill out paper forms; performing biometric health screenings; administration of flu shots, cotinine, and other specialized testing; coordination of lab testing of blood specimens and other fluids; onsite participant health and wellbeing coaching; onsite health consultation services; data processing and transmission; analytics to identify critical values of lab tests and notification services; the delivery of other onsite or in-home services; and support of data collection for academic and clinical research organizations. The company's health and wellness services include access to wellness portal; wellness assessments; incentive management; year-round education, activities, and individual and team challenges; health coaching for lifestyle, health risk improvement, and chronic condition management; data analytics and reporting; communication and engagement; and wellness program advisory services. It also offers assembly services for medical kits for sale to third parties. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,664 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 202,700 patients; and operated 241 outpatient dialysis centers located in 9 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 25,000 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Hooper Holmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooper Holmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.