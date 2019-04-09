Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Renault (RNSDF) Stock Price

Media stories about Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Renault earned a media sentiment score of -2.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS RNSDF opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. Renault has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $121.65.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

