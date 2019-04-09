Critical Contrast: Magna-Lab (MAGAA) & Viveve Medical (VIVE)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

This table compares Viveve Medical and Magna-Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical -266.96% -669.39% -105.69% Magna-Lab N/A N/A -2,673.68%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Viveve Medical and Magna-Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80 Magna-Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viveve Medical currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 589.66%. Given Viveve Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Viveve Medical is more favorable than Magna-Lab.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viveve Medical and Magna-Lab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $18.52 million 1.45 -$49.32 million ($1.61) -0.36 Magna-Lab N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Magna-Lab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viveve Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Viveve Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Magna-Lab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magna-Lab has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viveve Medical beats Magna-Lab on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Canada. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Magna-Lab Company Profile

Magna-Lab, Inc. is a shell company, which intends to identify and merge with an operating company. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Syosset, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.