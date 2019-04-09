Critical Analysis: BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) & Its Competitors

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) is one of 545 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BioXcel Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Competitors 4482 12878 27487 989 2.55

BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.10%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.94%. Given BioXcel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioXcel Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioXcel Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -41.30% -38.75% BioXcel Therapeutics Competitors -1,776.01% -105.48% -28.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioXcel Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -$19.27 million -7.92 BioXcel Therapeutics Competitors $2.17 billion $230.56 million -4.02

BioXcel Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioXcel Therapeutics. BioXcel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics competitors beat BioXcel Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Merck KGaA, Nektar Therapeutics, and Pfizer Inc to develop a therapy for treating pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

