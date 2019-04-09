Cree (CREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.29 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.96 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.54.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.07, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.64. Cree has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Cree had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $413.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cree will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Cree by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,960 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $49,574,000 after acquiring an additional 104,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,772,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cree by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954,664 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $126,386,000 after purchasing an additional 182,578 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.