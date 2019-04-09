Credits (CS) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0951 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Tidex and WazirX. Credits has a market cap of $15.03 million and $2.76 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00107237 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000539 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000516 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,066,471 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Kucoin, CoinBene, LBank, COSS, IDEX, Tidex, Mercatox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.