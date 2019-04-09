Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (REML) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.9515 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $11.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 44.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

