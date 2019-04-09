Craig Hallum Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Synaptics (SYNA)

Craig Hallum reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $47.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Synaptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synaptics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.55.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $37.58 on Monday. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.54 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,200.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

