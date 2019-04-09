Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will announce sales of $458.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.10 million. Covanta posted sales of $458.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVA. TheStreet raised Covanta from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Covanta from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 357,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,546. Covanta has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.10, a PEG ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.