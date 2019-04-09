CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 20,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $208,906.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Juan Font sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $29,790.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,487 shares of company stock worth $3,614,083 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COR stock opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.89 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/coresite-realty-corp-cor-shares-sold-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc.html.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.