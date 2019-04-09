CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.