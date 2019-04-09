COPYTRACK Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (CPY)

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. COPYTRACK has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $0.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COPYTRACK token can now be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000831 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, COPYTRACK has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00351671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.01512446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00236681 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00001059 BTC.

COPYTRACK Profile

COPYTRACK launched on December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,094,734 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . COPYTRACK’s official message board is steemit.com/@copytrackhq . The official website for COPYTRACK is copytrack.io

COPYTRACK Token Trading

COPYTRACK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPYTRACK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COPYTRACK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

