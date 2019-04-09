Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 15,114.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,861,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,842,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $137,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,773,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,538,000 after acquiring an additional 709,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,437,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,057,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,959,000 after acquiring an additional 320,543 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $26,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $147.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $154.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $2.36. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.42.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

