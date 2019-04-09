Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $409,000 in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,673,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,757,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,130,000 after purchasing an additional 823,501 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,121,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,834,000 after purchasing an additional 133,459 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.11.

In other news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 17,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $1,465,745.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 42,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $3,574,985.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,551,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,707 shares of company stock worth $8,455,884. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.22 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/contravisory-investment-management-inc-invests-409000-in-keysight-technologies-inc-keys.html.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.