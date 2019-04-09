Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,592 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,592 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System stock opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $67.07.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.54 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Tryniski sold 11,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $706,128.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,497 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,958.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $420,245.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

