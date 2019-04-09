Contrasting New Relic (NEWR) & Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of New Relic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

New Relic has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sailpoint Technologies has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New Relic and Sailpoint Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 0 3 11 1 2.87 Sailpoint Technologies 0 3 10 0 2.77

New Relic presently has a consensus target price of $114.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus target price of $32.08, indicating a potential upside of 15.47%. Given New Relic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Relic is more favorable than Sailpoint Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares New Relic and Sailpoint Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -6.96% -6.08% -2.13% Sailpoint Technologies -1.27% 4.14% 2.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Relic and Sailpoint Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $355.06 million 15.66 -$45.32 million ($0.74) -131.03 Sailpoint Technologies $248.92 million 9.88 $3.67 million $0.16 173.63

Sailpoint Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Relic. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sailpoint Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sailpoint Technologies beats New Relic on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications. It also provides New Relic Synthetics, which simulates usage and reproduces business-critical functionality that enables its users to test their software throughout the entire development life cycle; New Relic Infrastructure that provides a view of the health and configuration changes for an enterprise's entire host ecosystem across various environments; and New Relic Insights that enables technology and business users to perform real-time analysis. In addition, the company offers New Relic Applied Intelligence platform; New Relic's alerting platform, a centralized notification system that delivers alerts from across the products that make up the New Relic Platform; and New Relic's plugins architecture, which offers a plugin architecture, including application programming interfaces and software development kits for customers and partners to embed and extend its solution into their products. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, online and offline sales, and marketing activities. New Relic, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises identity governance for files solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, a cloud-based identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

