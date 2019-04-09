Contrasting Jacksonville Bancorp (JXSB) and Oconee Federal Financial (OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) and Jacksonville Bancorp (NASDAQ:JXSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oconee Federal Financial and Jacksonville Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Jacksonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Jacksonville Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Jacksonville Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Jacksonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share. Jacksonville Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Jacksonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 21.00% 4.74% 0.81% Jacksonville Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Jacksonville Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $18.41 million 8.19 $3.03 million N/A N/A Jacksonville Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oconee Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Jacksonville Bancorp.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats Jacksonville Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

About Jacksonville Bancorp

Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jacksonville Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, term certificate accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and agricultural real estate loans, and home equity loans; commercial and agricultural business loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, unsecured loans, and mobile home loans. In addition, the company buys and sells stocks, bonds, annuities, and mutual funds for its customers' accounts; and provides asset management, investment, and trust services. Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. conducts its business operations through its main office and two branch offices located in Jacksonville, as well as branch offices in Virden, Litchfield, and Chapin, Illinois. Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jacksonville, Illinois.

