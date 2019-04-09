Contrasting Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) & Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) and Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clementia Pharmaceuticals and Millendo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clementia Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33 Millendo Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Clementia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.24%. Millendo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.75%. Given Millendo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Millendo Therapeutics is more favorable than Clementia Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clementia Pharmaceuticals and Millendo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clementia Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$58.13 million ($7.93) -3.29 Millendo Therapeutics $290,000.00 779.37 -$27.19 million ($17.58) -0.96

Millendo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Clementia Pharmaceuticals. Clementia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Millendo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Clementia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Millendo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Millendo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millendo Therapeutics has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clementia Pharmaceuticals and Millendo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clementia Pharmaceuticals N/A -44.73% -41.66% Millendo Therapeutics -10,128.37% -41.84% -37.48%

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics beats Clementia Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clementia Pharmaceuticals

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial. Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome. The company is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

