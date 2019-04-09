Contrasting Cancer Genetics (CGIX) and Avant Diagnostics (AVDX)

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 9.31, indicating that its stock price is 831% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Genetics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Cancer Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41% Cancer Genetics -87.08% -121.10% -49.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avant Diagnostics and Cancer Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cancer Genetics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cancer Genetics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,014.83%. Given Cancer Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cancer Genetics is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Cancer Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 9.43 -$2.37 million N/A N/A Cancer Genetics $29.12 million 0.26 -$20.88 million ($0.79) -0.34

Avant Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cancer Genetics.

Summary

Cancer Genetics beats Avant Diagnostics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary diagnostic tests that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It offers OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The company's biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. Its clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. The company's discovery services offer the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify and develop new compounds and molecular-based biomarkers for diagnostics and treatment of disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests; and has collaboration with Cellaria to develop precision medicine tools and platform technologies to support the development of new cancer therapeutics. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

